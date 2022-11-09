Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE HCA opened at $211.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,930 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.