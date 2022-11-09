Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $130.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.08.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

