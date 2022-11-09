Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 1,500 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 10.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 44.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Paychex Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.45 and a 200-day moving average of $121.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

