Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 19.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 128,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,729 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 11.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on APH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.