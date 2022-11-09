Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.02 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth $823,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Biogen by 10.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 78.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,809,000 after acquiring an additional 113,919 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 31.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Biogen by 42.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.32.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $286.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $292.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

