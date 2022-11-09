Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 767.3% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

VLO stock opened at $132.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

