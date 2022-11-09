Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 2,947 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,872 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,401,546,000 after purchasing an additional 409,382 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,335,855 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $675,103,000 after purchasing an additional 122,171 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,313,726 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $545,729,000 after purchasing an additional 107,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $245,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,434,946. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts stock opened at $129.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $146.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

