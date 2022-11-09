Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,660 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Illumina were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 13.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Illumina by 3.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,104 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $218.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.89. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

