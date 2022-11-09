Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $132.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average of $116.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.77 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

