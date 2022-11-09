Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €650.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) received a €650.00 ($650.00) price objective from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €555.00 ($555.00) price objective on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($690.00) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($610.00) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($825.00) price objective on Kering in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($689.00) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

KER opened at €515.60 ($515.60) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €479.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €498.10. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($231.35) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($417.40).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

