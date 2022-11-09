Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of analysts have commented on KDP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.3 %

KDP stock opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.66 per share, with a total value of $514,747.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,977.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,202,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 51,923 shares of company stock worth $2,041,480 and sold 822,300 shares worth $31,306,009. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

