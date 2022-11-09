Keyuan Petrochemicals (OTCMKTS:KEYP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Keyuan Petrochemicals, Inc (OTCMKTS:KEYP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Keyuan Petrochemicals shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 7,000 shares.
Keyuan Petrochemicals Stock Performance
Keyuan Petrochemicals Company Profile
Keyuan Petrochemicals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, Ningbo Keyuan, Ningbo Keyuan Petrochemicals, Keyuan Synthetic Rubbers, Guangxi Keyuan and Zhongkexuneng, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products and rubber in the People’s Republic of China. The Company’s segments include the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products (petrochemical segment) and the manufacture and sale of rubber products (rubber segment).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keyuan Petrochemicals (KEYP)
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Keyuan Petrochemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyuan Petrochemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.