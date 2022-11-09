KILT Protocol Trading Down 22.2% Over Last Week (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 23.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One KILT Protocol token can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KILT Protocol has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. KILT Protocol has a market capitalization of $53,639,164,256,311.90 billion and $286,606.00 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00536376 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,801.41 or 0.27982320 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00010929 BTC.

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol launched on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

