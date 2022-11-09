Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 9,280.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 88.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941,347 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 21.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,405,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,458 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 57.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,824,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 61.7% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,792,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,172 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Roblox to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,460,362 over the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

