Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Takes $63,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPGP opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.46.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.