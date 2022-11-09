Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Takes Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRI. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Capri by 13.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Capri by 19.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Capri by 6.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capri

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Stock Performance

NYSE CPRI opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.24.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Capri Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

