Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Shares Up 8.3%

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating) traded up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 15,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 61,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$19.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Klondike Gold Company Profile

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects covering an area of 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 24 square kilometers of placer claims located in Dawson City.

