Knuff & Co LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 500.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 103,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 275,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 191,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,432 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.