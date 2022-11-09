Knuff & Co LLC Buys 475 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $175.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $174.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.49.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,379,763. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $5.82 on Wednesday, hitting $102.29. 2,866,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,571,621. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $271.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

