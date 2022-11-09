Knuff & Co LLC Cuts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.2% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

VRTX traded up $3.42 on Wednesday, reaching $309.92. 33,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,755. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $179.96 and a fifty-two week high of $318.38.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,021 shares of company stock valued at $12,173,965 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

