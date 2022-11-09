Knuff & Co LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Knuff & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $391,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.8 %

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.88. 552,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,714,454. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.09. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $83.80. The firm has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

