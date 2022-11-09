Knuff & Co LLC Has $629,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $2,640,000. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.0% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 65.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.93. The stock had a trading volume of 267,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.98. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

