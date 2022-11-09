Knuff & Co LLC Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.9% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after purchasing an additional 354,211 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,025,000 after purchasing an additional 104,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,216,000 after buying an additional 32,043 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,041,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,206,529,000 after acquiring an additional 108,347 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,706,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,078,000 after purchasing an additional 211,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,600 shares of company stock valued at $29,533,990. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded down $4.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $487.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $523.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.