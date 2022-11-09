Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Lowered to $35.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.44% from the stock’s current price.

KSS has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

