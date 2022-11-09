KOK Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.13 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. KOK has a market cap of $65.62 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,484.46 or 0.99983763 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008996 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00046328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00041549 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00023602 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 88.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00229000 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.12998302 USD and is down -19.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,564,604.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

