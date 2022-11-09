Komodo (KMD) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $570,133.00

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $25.57 million and approximately $570,133.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00220294 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00084643 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00059615 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002202 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002911 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000207 BTC.
Komodo Coin Profile
Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,617,236 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.
