KonPay Price Tops $0.0231 on Exchanges (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last week, KonPay has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $105.92 million and approximately $79,647.00 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KonPay token can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00547888 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,568.96 or 0.28538606 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000374 BTC.

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

