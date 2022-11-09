Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target Increased to GBX 735 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 710 ($8.18) to GBX 735 ($8.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KOS. StockNews.com downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.03.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.48. 317,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,419,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $620.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 34.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 19,854 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 138,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 72,351 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 72.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 139,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 51.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 720,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 243,978 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.