Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Rating) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 262,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 89,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.
Kraken Robotics Stock Down 5.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. The company has a market cap of C$93.55 million and a PE ratio of -16.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37.
About Kraken Robotics
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
