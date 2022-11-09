KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Down 22.8% Over Last 7 Days

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $752.13 million and $7.54 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for about $7.65 or 0.00047670 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00550365 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,648.36 or 0.28667616 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000371 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

