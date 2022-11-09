Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KYMR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $66.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 334.72%. The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,134,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,756,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,134,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,756,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 545,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,183,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,499,292. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 597,246 shares of company stock valued at $17,971,202 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

