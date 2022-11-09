Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) CEO Martin J. Schroeter Buys 109,000 Shares

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of KD traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.97. 1,924,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,562. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 231,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 46,407 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Kyndryl by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 47,146 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kyndryl Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

