Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Lowered by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 44.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 467.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Cowen dropped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $3.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $441.06. The company had a trading volume of 21,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,269. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $391.78 and its 200 day moving average is $441.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

