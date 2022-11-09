Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,803 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in Lam Research by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 501.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $10.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $434.11. The company had a trading volume of 52,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,269. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.14. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

