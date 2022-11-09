Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:LARK opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $31.50.
Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp Company Profile
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
