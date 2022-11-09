LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Trading Up 1.7%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €37.10 ($37.10) and last traded at €37.10 ($37.10). Approximately 233,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.48 ($36.48).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.91, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €33.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.61.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

