Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $46,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,386. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.19. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $58,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,974.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $58,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,974.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,944,936.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,929 shares of company stock worth $2,305,573 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.