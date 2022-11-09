Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $12,006.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $12,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,717,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,882,360.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,116 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $243,359.84.

On Monday, October 31st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $270,467.12.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 100 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $1,670.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 659 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $11,222.77.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $177,200.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $260,400.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $341,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $174,000.00.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

LEGH stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 70,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,724. The stock has a market cap of $415.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 26.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 95,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LEGH shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Legacy Housing from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

