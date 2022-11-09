Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,922 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 57,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 17,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $588,787.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,859,431.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $179,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,175.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 17,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $588,787.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,859,431.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

