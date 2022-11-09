Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 682 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 111,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Mosaic by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 46,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 206,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 94,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

NYSE MOS opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

