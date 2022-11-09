Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,842 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Shares of CSL opened at $229.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $211.06 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.