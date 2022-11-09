Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 120 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,213 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $302.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

