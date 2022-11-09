Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.4% per year over the last three years.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance
Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76.
About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
