Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.4% per year over the last three years.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after buying an additional 131,412 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 511,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 22,950 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 36.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,382 shares in the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

