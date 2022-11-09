LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Shares Down 3.7%

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $172.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

About LIFULL Co.,Ltd.

LIFULL Co,Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan and internationally. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggest new lifestyles to people in Japan based on refurbishment of abandoned houses; LIFULL Move that provides reviews and rankings of the moving companies; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; LIFULL Life Plan that provide the opportunity for updating life plan; LIFULL FLOWER, which delivers fresh cut flowers; and LIFULL Investment, a money lending website.

