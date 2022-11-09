Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) were down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 8,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 51,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Liminal BioSciences Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $15.37 million, a P/E ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liminal BioSciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:LMNL Get Rating ) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,117 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Liminal BioSciences worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.

