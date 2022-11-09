Lincluden Management Ltd. Grows Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE AVB traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.26. 30,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVB. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.95.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.