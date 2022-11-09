Lincluden Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,666 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,610 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up 5.3% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $48,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,986,000 after buying an additional 37,228 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $938,627,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 2.0 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,507. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CM. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

