Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $943.56

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 943.56 ($10.86) and traded as low as GBX 913 ($10.51). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 953 ($10.97), with a volume of 198,475 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($12.67) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
Liontrust Asset Management Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £653.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1,026.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 830.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 942.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
Insider Transactions at Liontrust Asset Management
About Liontrust Asset Management
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
