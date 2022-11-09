Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $943.56

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 943.56 ($10.86) and traded as low as GBX 913 ($10.51). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 953 ($10.97), with a volume of 198,475 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($12.67) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £653.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1,026.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 830.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 942.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Insider Transactions at Liontrust Asset Management

About Liontrust Asset Management

In other news, insider John Stephen Ions acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 843 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £64,068 ($73,768.57). In other news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 29,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 912 ($10.50), for a total transaction of £270,827.52 ($311,833.64). Also, insider John Stephen Ions acquired 7,600 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 843 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £64,068 ($73,768.57).

(Get Rating)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.