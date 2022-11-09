Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $359.98 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 769,929,981 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 769,866,512.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00245331 USD and is down -7.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $404.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
