LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet cut LivaNova from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of LIVN stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,363. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $93.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. On average, analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 27.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 184.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

