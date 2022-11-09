LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet cut LivaNova from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.
LivaNova Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of LIVN stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,363. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $93.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 27.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 184.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivaNova (LIVN)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.